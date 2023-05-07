Bianca Belair Celebrates New Milestone As Raw Women’s Champion

Bianca Belair is officially the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion in history, and she took to social media to commemorate the achievement. Belair, who defeated IYO SKY at Backlash to retain her title, has reigned for 3999 days as of Sunday which puts her a day ahead of Becky Lynch for the longest Raw Women’s Title reign. She is also the longest-reigning women’s champion in WWE of the last 17 years, with the most recent title reign that was longer being Trish Stratus’ 447 day reign that lasted from January 2005 to April of 2006.

Belair wrote:

“We did it!

399 Days!

LongEST Reigning RAW Women’s Champion

&

LongEST Reigning Women’s Champion of the Modern Era.

#ESTofWWE”

