– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair discussed what it’s like to team with Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Belair on what it’s like to work with Jade Cargill and collaborate on their ring gear: “Yeah, it’s very interesting. You know, I’ve always wanted to be very, very hands-on, I’ve always wanted to be very unique and I’ve only had to think about myself. So now when you’re with someone else, it’s not just affecting them. So I have to try to run ideas by her. But it’s really cool because we get to bounce ideas off each other. It’s interesting, there are certain colors that I love and certain colors that she doesn’t like, and I’m just like, ‘Okay, but I like that color.’ Our text thread is just nonstop of us trying to figure out what we want to do. We have so many other ideas that we’re just trying to find the perfect time to do it.”

On how they put together their gear at Backlash France: “For Backlash, we were bouncing ideas back around. She loves the latex material. I love gold chains. So that kind of like all came together. For Queen and King of the Ring, I was like, ‘Listen, we have ab, we need to show it off. Let’s do this steel ab thing. So we were able to do that together. So it’s really cool because I feel like when I come out by myself, it’s one thing. But, when you have two people coming out in the same thing, it just hits different.”

On their work being a collaborative effort: “It’s been fun. It’s just a collaborative effort. I’m very very intense with my designs, and I’m very hands-on, but I am with someone who is equally as yoked as me and it’s very specific. So it’s a good thing. But also sometimes it’s just like, we’re indecisive, and it takes forever. I’m probably driving her to your maker crazy because I do everything last minute.”

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will defend their tag team titles against the teams of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn and Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match. The event is cheduled for Saturday, June 15 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. It will air live on Peacock.