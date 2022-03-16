Biff Busick Says He Didn’t Knowingly Donate To Drake Wuertz’s Campaign, Doesn’t Support QAnon

Biff Busick is speaking up to address a report that he donated to Drake Wuertz’s political campaign, saying he didn’t knowingly do so. A report by EWrestlingNews yesterday noted that Riddle, Elias, Bobby Fish, Jimmy Jacobs, Jaxson Ryker, Killer Kross, and Busick were all listed in the Florida’s State Department of Campaign Finance under their real names as having donated to Wuertz’s campaign for Florida State Representative of the 30th district, where he is seeking the Republican nomination. Wuertz has been a vocal in his support of QAnon-related conspiracy theories, and was released from WWE in May of last year.

After that report came out, a fan asked Busick about the report, to which he replied in a brief back-and-forth conversation:

“I did not knowingly support a Qanon campaign. I do not support those beliefs … I did make the mistake of lending money but wasn’t aware it was for a political campaign.”

Busick has also posted on Reddit to clarify the matter there, saying:

“A wrestling news site article was brought to my attention online. I am not a political person. I do not support Qanon or their beliefs. I thought I was just lending money and I did not knowingly donate to Drake’s campaign. I know how ppl with those beliefs can hurt people and I don’t want to do that to anyone. Sorry, BIFF.”

In a further comment down the Reddit post he said, “I received a text asking for money. I wasn’t aware it was for a political campaign.”

