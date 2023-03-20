Big Damo On a Potential WWE Return, Enjoying His Time Outside WWE

Big Damo is open to a potential SAniTY return in WWE, but he’s happy to focus on what he’s currently doing. Damo was Killian Dain in WWE and was part of the stable before split up, and he was eventually released in June of 2021. Rumors of a WWE reunion of the group have been popping up of late, and Damo spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.Co where he was asked about potentially coming back. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On the potential for a WWE return: “If you do [get the call], then you do, but right now I’m focused on what I’m doing. I’m focused on Progress Wrestling, I’m focusing on everywhere I’m going because I get to choose my own path right now. I get to choose everything I want to do, that’s why I’m not beholden to anybody, except for my wife in fairness. Honestly, if it happens, you know it’d be a conversation we could have and whatever else but at the end of the day, they let me go once before. I don’t trust them, I don’t believe… I don’t wake up every morning hoping for that call because listen, they had me there, I had the time of my life. I got to wrestle some of the best in the world, I got to travel with Eric [and Alexander Wolfe], some of the best experiences of my life.”

On enjoying his time since exiting WWE: “But you know, they ended that for their reasons and I’ve been able to have the time of my life this last year, so. I’ve been having the time of my life this last year. As you know, I’ve been able to say no to promoters, I’ve been able to do things that I wasn’t able to do for six years. More importantly, I’ve been able to get back and forth to home and like the realization that everybody is getting older and those opportunities are going to come a lot less and so, being able to pick and choose my own path has been incredible. But listen, if fans are desperate to see more Sanity, then come and see us at Progress Wrestling.”