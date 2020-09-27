Big Show On Career Advice From Big Boss Man And Randy Savage, His Favorite Matches, Potentially Working With Keith Lee

In a recent interview with WWE Now India, Big Show discussed early career advance from Big Boss Man and Randy Savage, his favorite matches, potentially working with Keith Lee, and much more. You can view his comments below.

Big Show on advice he received from Big Boss Man and Randy Savage: “One of the earlier pieces of advice I got was from the legendary Big Boss Man, Ray Traylor. I had been in the business for about six months, maybe, and then was when I was in WCW. And I was going into a gym and Boss Man was coming out and we talked a little bit – he was a super nice guy. He said ‘Kid, I’m gonna tell you something….be nice to everyone and be humble on the way up, because you meet the same people on the way down.’ And he’s right because no one stays on top forever. The mountain top is always changing. So, if you’re rude and a jerk on the way to the top, there’s no support for you when you have to step aside for someone else. And it was just strong advice about treating people the way you want to be treated. That and Macho Man Randy Savage used to tell me all the time ‘Keep that credit card in your wallet and don’t try to run with the Joneses….save your money, kid.’ So that was Macho, all the time. I think Macho still had his tooth fairy money. He was extremely frugal.”

On his favorite matches from his career: “Beating Brock Lesnar in Madison Square Garden, working with Brock there. The WrestleMania moment with Floyd Mayweather. It would be unfair and unjust to pick one favorite out of all of that. The best way to describe it is that all of my favorite matches were like my kids, and I couldn’t just pick one favorite kid because they were all a part of me. So, I would say a few of my kids stand out better. But I love them all.”

On potentially working with Keith Lee: “Keith has a lot of momentum going behind him right now. I think he’s a tremendous competitor. I think if there was an opportunity for me to step in the ring and help Keith on his journey, in some way, shape or, form, I’d love to. Plus, you know, he’s got a good chest for chopping.”

On the Great Khali: “He’s wonderful. Genuinely one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. He has a huge heart, he’s very, very chill. He’s calm and doesn’t get upset about much. Just chill. Good sense of humor. I’m glad to see Khali has taken those experiences and is reinvesting that into the next generation. Definitely very happy for him on that.”

