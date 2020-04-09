wrestling / News
WWE News: The Big Show Show Reaches Top 3 Netflix Shows, Rock Songs Edited Out of WrestleMania 36 VOD
April 9, 2020
– The Big Show Show continues to be quite the success on Netflix, as it reaches its way further up the service’s top 10 list. As of Thursday the show, which premiered earlier this week, is sitting at #3 on the Netflix Top 10 shows list. It is also #3 in the overall Netflix list, as the #1 movie is Angel Has Fallen which is #4 on the overall list.
– PWInsider notes that WWE edited the AC/DC and Metallica songs from the VOD for WrestleMania 36 on WWE Network.
