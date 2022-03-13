Big Time Wrestling Results 3.12.22: Hardy Boys Reunite, More

Big Time Wrestling’s show on Saturday saw the Hardy Boys reunite in the main event, plus more. You can see the results from the show, which will air on iPPV today here, below per PWInsider:

* The SAT defeated The Briscoes

* Tina San Antonio defeated Ashley D’Ambrose

* Jay Lethal and Danny Miles fought to a 20 minute draw. When they got a five minute addition, the SAT ran in and attacked, leading to a save from The Briscoes.

* Dog Collar Match: Flex Armstrong defeated Mr. T.A.

* AJ Mitrione Cup: Alec Price beat Dan Maff, Trigga the OG, Jora Johl and Todo Loco

* BTW Championship Match: Richard Holiday pinned Teddy Goodz

* The Hardy Boyz beat The SAT