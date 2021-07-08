Bill Apter Doing One-Man Show at International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Weekend

Bill Apter is set to do a one-man show at the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame’s induction weekend next month. The Hall of Fame announced that Apter will do his “Is Wrestling Fixed? I Didn’t Know it Was Broken!” show on August 27th as part of their induction weekend. You can see the full announcement below:

BILL APTER TO HOST “APTER HOURS” AT IPWHF INDUCTION WEEKEND

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Renowned pro wrestling journalist/personality Bill Apter brings his one man show “Is Wrestling Fixed? I Didn’t Know it Was Broken!” to the Desmond Hotel in Albany on Friday August 27, 2021.

Apter brings his take on the pro wrestling industry from a perspective not seen by fans. It’s a night of jokes, stories, and a song or two. Tickets are on sale for $40 through the IPWHF website: http://www.prowrestlinghall.org.

The one-man show is part of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame’s induction weekend taking place August 27-29. The weekend long event is a celebration of pro wrestling with legends of the past and stars of the future sharing the stage, culminating with the induction of 24 pro wrestling greats on Saturday night Aug. 28 at 8 pm.