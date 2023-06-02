wrestling / News
Bill DeMott Recalls His First Impression Of Roman Reigns, Says Reigns Never Complained About His Schedule
Bill DeMott worked with Roman Reigns during Reigns’ time in FCW and NXT, and he recently recalled his first impression of the WWE main eventer. DeMott was a trainer in FCW and NXT, and during an appearance on the Developmentally Speaking podcast he talked first seeing the future Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and more. You can check out the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On his first impression of Reigns: When I walked in, I didn’t even know who he was. I didn’t know he was part of the Samoans, who I’ve worked with my whole career. Didn’t know he was one of the sons, but you knew when you walked in the room … geez. I don’t know if he’s any good, but he looks the part.”
On Reigns’ work ethic: “I’ll say this — not because of who he is now, because of who he is then — never heard one time him come in and publicly bitch about his schedule.”
