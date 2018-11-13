Bill Dundee Says Undertaker Was The Reason He Never Had a WWE Run

– Bill Dundee spoke with The Hannibal TV for a new interview and discussed his heat with The Undertaker. You can see the video below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On his belief that Undertaker kept him from having a WWE run: “I don’t know why he didn’t like me. I think he’s the reason I never got past the front desk of Vince. He married a girl that I knew and there’s there’s no telling what she said to him about me, because the heat’s all on his end. “‘Mean’ Mark Callous doesn’t like me, I have never done anything to him that I know of.”

On his experiences with Taker earlier in the latter’s career: “Big redheaded guy with freckles, when he was here (in the USWA) I tried to help him. Dutch Mantell and him were buddies, maybe Dutch can tell you why The Undertaker doesn’t like Dundee.”