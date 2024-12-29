Billie Starkz Credits Her Dad With Her ‘First Blow Up’ In Wrestling

Billie Starkz says her father has been a major part of her career taking off. Starkz’ dad, known as Mouse, has been by her side for most of her career and she reflected on the matter in her recent interview with Fightful.

“I think, truly, Mouse is the reason I wrestle,” Starkz said. “He was my first introduction to pro wrestling and then anything independent-wise, he was the one bringing me to shows. My first blow up in pro wrestling is all thanks to Mouse.”

She continued, “He’s friends with a friend who was like, ‘There is somebody not here today. Do you have your kid?’ I got thrown into the fire. Luckily, I’ve always been up for opportunity. I will say Mouse helped pave the way for me.”