Billie Starkz Says Working In ROH was a Very Big Deal For Her

Billie Starkz has seen her profile rise quite quickly in recent months, and she recently discussed working for ROH and more. Starkz spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see a few highlights below:

On working for ROH: “It was honestly a lot of fun. I was wrestling with my fingernails split in half though. My hand was hurting so much. ‘This is my last match, it’ll be fine,’ then I started wrestling and I was like, ‘My hand hurts!’ It was already wrapped in bandages and stuff. ‘It’s probably going to bleed, it’ll be fine.’ I had so much fun and ROH was a really big deal for me because I grew up watching it. It was a really big part of my childhood. Mouse has videos of me being like, ‘I want to work here one day. This would be cool.’ I was super small and I’m like, ‘This is not real. That’s not me.'”.

On appearing for AEW, ROH, MLW in the same week: “I’m just riding this high. I love this wave that I’m on and I hope this journey continues this way. It’s crazy to show my friends at school, ‘Look what I’m doing.”

On wanting to return to DEFY: “I want to make it back to DEFY. I would love to be on a DEFY show. When I went up there, I was just hanging out, I went as a fan, and I was like, ‘this is insane, I would love to be a part of this.’ I haven’t made the journey back out there, but it’s somewhere I would like to go make a pitstop at.”