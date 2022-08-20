Billy Corgan Discusses the Part of the NWA Tape Library He Controls

– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, NWA owner Billy Corgan discussed how much of the NWA tape library he currently owns, noting most of the classic library is owned by WWE. Billy Corgan stated the following on the subject for the NWA video library (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The NWA in its heyday was probably owned by seven different companies, so most of those libraries are owned by the WWE. There are some other libraries that aren’t owned by the WWE, but those people don’t intend on selling. I control what is called the NWA Houston Library, but I have not yet exploited that.”