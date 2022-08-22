Billy Corgan On Zicky Dice’s NWA Exit, Says Door Is Open For Dice to Return

Zicky Dice had a public falling out with the NWA back in 2020, and Billy Corgan recently touched on the situation during an interview. Dice left the company in 2020 and reports were that he had some heat with Nick Aldis along with “well known” disagreements in the locker room. Corgan spoke about the situation in an interview with Fightful, and you can see highlights below:

On the NWA’s issues with Zicky Dice: “I think that’s difficult because, let’s take Zicky for example — super talented. I saw Zicky cut a promo at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. I just happened to be there for a show. I went up to him after the promo and I said, ‘I want you on NWA Powerrr.’ So, in essence, it sounds not the way I want it to sound, but I picked Zicky out of a crew of people, you know what I’m saying? It was my choice to want Zicky in the NWA. So we always had that thing where he knew I wanted him there. That it was my call. So, put the title on him and certainly gave him plenty of rope to do what he’s [good at] with his mouth and wrestle. Very talented a guy. When things didn’t work out behind the scenes and then he went public, I think that’s stuff really not for the public to be apart of it. I just don’t think that’s good business. I don’t think that was good for Zicky and I don’t think that it was good for the NWA.”

On how he responds to public issues with talent: “Additionally, and here’s where it gets difficult, I have to be very careful because of who I am in the world. If I send a text or I send an e-mail, and somebody decides to put that out in the world as ‘This is what happened with my [pan]’—and if anyone wants to look it up, enjoy that promo—suddenly, you’re in this weird situation where my celebrity amplifies something that is not actually a big deal. ‘So-and-so blasts Billy Corgan.’ ‘Billy Corgan fires back.’ I’m kind of in this weird position where I can’t really do what I would do, you know what I mean? Because anything I do will be viewed under a different microscope because of celebrity, not necessarily because of whether or not my response is right or wrong, fair or judicious.

“So I think what is great, we have Pat Kenny, who everyone knows as Simon Diamond from his time in ECW and WWF or E—whatever it was at the time—and Pat’s fantastic with talent relations. I think since Pat’s come on board, a lot of that stuff has really calmed down because I think the boys feel they have someone who not only understands them, but is one of them. I run this company, but I don’t consider myself one of the talents. I’m a talent in my music life, but I’m definitely not a talent in the locker room. There are those lines that exist between the office, talent and I think overtime I think it’s best that those lines are kept as clean as possible.”

On Dice potentially returning to NWA: “So, in Zicky’s case, yes. It got a little dumb and a little personal, but we worked it out and I look forward [to him] coming back to the NWA when it’s right. The fact he’s with IMPACT, of course, opens that door because there might be something there where we can do something with Scott and Zicky. So I look forward to that because he’s certainly a talented guy.”