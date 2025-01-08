The National Wrestling Alliance has announced that the reality series Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland is now available on Peacock.

‘Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland’ Now on Peacock

Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland is now available on Peacock! The unscripted 2024 series takes audiences behind-the-scenes of the National Wrestling Alliance and its infamously private owner and President.

Known worldwide as the lead singer of platinum-selling rock act The Smashing Pumpkins, Adventures in Carnyland traces William Patrick “Billy” Corgan’s efforts to juggle the NWA, a global tour and his upcoming wedding. Over eight enthralling episodes, Corgan allows Carnyland to pulll back the curtain.

The reality show delves into the inner-workings of professional wrestling, stars of the National Wrestling Alliance and private life of one of rock music’s most elusive figures. From business to Corgan’s life with fiancee Chloe Mendel, Carnyland bares all.

Watch ‘Adventures In Carnyland’ on Peacock

The Chicago Sun-Times brands Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland “fascinating and endearingly goofy.” Meanwhile Dave LaGreca, host of SiriusXM’s No. 1 rated pro wrestling show Busted Open Radio, declares: “I can’t speak highly enough of Billy’s Adventures in Carnyland. Definitely check it out!”

Watch ‘Adventures in Carnyland’ On Other Streaming Services

Initially released on The CW, then streaming worldwide on Amazon and AppleTV+, Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland is now available on Peacock. The platform, no stranger to pro wrestling fans, offers global audiences an opportunity to enjoy the series anew.