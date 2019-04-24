Update on the Status of AEW Training Facility

In an interview with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast, Billy Gunn discussed if AEW will have any sort of training facility, saying it’s a work in progress.

“I think that’s still a work in progress,” Gunn said. “We’re still just trying to get our feet under us and head for Double or Nothing and get that under us. I think there is a small place in Atlanta right now, but it’s not a definite training facility. I think all that comes because there are still other things that are more important than a training facility. You know what I mean? So that is not high list on the priority of things to do.”

In the full interview, Billy talks about his work with AEW, Triple H’s jokes about AEW during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, his time in the New Age Outlaws and run in NJPW, Dustin Rhodes’ status with All Elite Wrestling, what we can expect from him at Double or Nothing and more. You can listen to the full interview below.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast on 411mania.com.

Introduction (0:00)

On how it feels to be a WWE Hall of Famer and if it feels like closing a book on his career (0:39)

On Triple H’s jokes about AEW during the Hall of Fame speech (1:55)

On the status of AEW’s plans for a potential training facility (4:12)

On the need for more psychology, storytelling and selling in today’s era (4:55)

On his 2014 reunion with Road Dogg in WWE (9:00)

On his relationship with Cody and signing with AEW (10:47)

On WWE not using tag teams properly (11:48)

On the New Age Outlaws’ dumpster match with Cactus Jack and Terry Funk and other big moments (13:10)

On his appearances on Being the Elite (16:16)

On working for NJPW (17:30)

On whether fans online are getting overhyped or overly critical about AEW (21:03)

On what his role at Double or Nothing may be and Dustin Rhodes’ status with AEW (22:37)

On AEW providing an alternative for wrestling talent and being great for the industry (24:07)

On going into the Hall of Fame at the same time as Honky Tonk Man and Torrie Wilson (25:30)

On not being a wrestling fan growing up (28:21)

Where to find him online (30:16)

