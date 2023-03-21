– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday television numbers for WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E. Last Sunday saw A&E air back-to-back episodes of Biography, with the first episode featuring Jerry Lawler, and the second episode featuring Paige (aka Saraya).

The first episode on Jerry The King Lawler averaged 350,000 viewers. The audience decreased from last week’s episode on Kane, which averaged 383,000 viewers. Meanwhile, the second episode on Paige averaged 297,000 viewers. Both episodes together drew an average total of 324,000 viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the Lawler episode drew a 0.11 rating, falling from last week’s 0.13 rating in the key demo for the Kane special. The next episode on Paige drew a 0.10 rating. The average rating for the two hours of Biography was a 0.11. Lawler’s episode ranked No. 38 for Sunday cable originals, and Paige’s episode ranked No. 39.

The latest episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing Trish Stratus vs. Lita, drew an average audience of 271,000 viewers. Viewership dropped slightly from last week’s episode on the Triple H vs. Batista feud, which averaged 287,000 viewers. However, the rating got a slight uptick in the key demo, drawing a 0.11 rating. The rating for the previous episode was 0.09. Rivals ranked No. 37 for the night for Cable’s Top 150 rankings.