Biography: WWE Legends Rating Up, Audience Slightly Down For Rob Van Dam Episode

The Rob Van Dam-focused episode of Biography: WWE Legends saw its rating rebound from the previous week, with the audience just slightly down. Sunday’s episode drew a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 229,000 viewers, per PWInsider. Those numbers are up 40.0% and down 0.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.05 demo rating and 230,000 for the episode on ECW.

The demo rating was still slightly down from the 0.08 demo rating from two weeks ago for the Ricky Steamboat episode.

This season of Biography: WWE Legends has averaged a 0.085 demo rating and 301,000 viewers; more specifically, the back half that started on May 19th has averaged 0.064 demo rating and 238,000 viewers.