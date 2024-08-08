Biography: WWE Legends Ratings, Audience For Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch Episodes

The ratings are in for the Trish Stratus & Becky Lynch episodes of Biography: WWE Legends that aired on Sunday. Sunday’s episodes drew a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 210,000 viewers for the Stratus episode that kicked off the night, with a 0.04 demo rating and 177,000 viewers for the Lynch episode per PWInsider. Those numbers are down a bit from the previous week’s Paul Heyman episode which had a 0.07 demo rating and 267,000 viewers.

The Lynch episode was the lowest for the show since the Miz’s episode on July 7th had a 0.04 demo rating and 160,000 viewers.

This season of Biography: WWE Legends has averaged a 0.072 demo rating and 270,000 viewers; more specifically, the back half that started on May 19th has averaged a 0.056 demo rating and 228,000 viewers.