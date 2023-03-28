– Showbuzz Daily released the Sunday viewing numbers for A&E’s latest WWE Superstar Sunday block. This week featured two episodes of Biography: WWE Legends featuring Charlotte Flair and late WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. Numbers actually went up from the Charlotte Flair episode, which aired at 8:00 EST. WWE Rivals also saw a nice increase compared to last week.

The first Biography episode on Charlotte Flair drew 338,000 viewers. The audience was slightly down from last week’s episode in the same timeslot on Jerry Lawler, which drew 350,000 viewers. Numbers were up for the Yokozuna episode in the following hour, which drew 366,000 viewers. The viewership increased compared to last week’s episode on Paige, which drew 297,000 viewers.

Charlotte’s episode drew a 0.11 rating, which is identical to the key demo rating for the Lawler episode last week. Yokozuna’s episode drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo, rising from Paige’s 0.10 rating in the same timeslot last week.

WWE Rivals saw a significant increase in numbers this week. This week’s episode showcased Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. The episode averaged 362,000 viewers, increasing from last week’s episode on Trish Stratus vs. Lita, which drew 271,000 viewers. The Lesnar vs. Reigns episode drew a 0.14, topping both episodes of Biography in the key demo.

WWE Rivals ranked No. 20 for cable originals on Sunday. Charlotte Flair’s Biography episode ranked in at No. 27, and the Yokozuna episode ranked at No. 21.