Biography: WWE Legends Viewership & Ratings Rise for Goldberg Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the TV numbers for last Sunday’s Goldberg episode of Biography: WWE Legends. Last Sunday’s episode averaged 594,000 viewers.

The overall viewing audience for the Season 2 episode increased from this season’s premiere episode, showcasing the career of The Undertaker, which drew 582,000 viewers. Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo, averaging a 0.16 rating. The Undertaker premiere drew a 0.14 rating.

Biography finished at No. 11 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for Sunday. Last week’s episode ranked at No. 17.

Elsewhere, A&E’s new episode of WWE Rivals, featuring Kane vs. The Undertaker, finished with 390,000 viewers. The audience increased from the series premiere, which drew 368,000 viewers for Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart. The show drew a 0.11 rating on Sunday night, rising from last week’s 0.10 rating. The show ranked No. 22 for the night.