Bishop Dwyer (Tom Pestock) Was Surprised By His WWE Exit

Bishop Dwyer, the former Baron Corbin, says that he didn’t see his WWE exit coming and was confused by it. Dwyer exited WWE at the start of the year when WWE opted not to renew his contract. He spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview and you can see a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc):

On being surprised by his exit: “I wish so badly for you [Bully Ray], for my own sanity, for everyone else asking, for everyone else — Randy Orton was like, ‘Dude, I gotta call Hunter, like, what the hell?’ I don’t understand [why I was released] because I’ve been a company guy for 13 years, I’ve done everything asked of me, I’ve done really great things with things that were not great… Also the ability to just put on a good match with anybody, anytime, anywhere… it’s something I can do.”

On why he thinks he was cut: “I don’t know why. Randy [and I], we chatted a little bit and I believe there’s one person that made this decision or influenced this decision, and that’s what put me in the position that I’m in now.”