Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona Reflect On Making NJPW Debut In World Tag League

Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona made their debuts for NJPW in the World Tag League, and they recently discussed the experience. The Gates of Agony spoke about working with NJPW on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On Kaun in their NJPW experience: “Long flight. For me, it was like 13 hours, I think eleven for [Toa]. I think the big daunting thing for me was 23 days, that’s a long time. That’s a long time being somewhere where you don’t know the language, you don’t even know anybody. We were hearing horror stories about how small these hotels were, but it was honestly probably want of the best trips of my life. The food was so good, it was cheap, the quality there is so great. The locker room was amazing. We kind of treated it like training camp, we woke up early everyday, went to the gym for a couple hours, got back, went to the venue, warmed up with the talent, and then had the match, like Groundhog Day every single day. But it was so much fun, to go to a new town everyday and just looking around and seeing and experiencing the culture, how clean it is, how respectful people are. I loved it over there.”

Liona on making their debut for the company: “Yeah, I’d say that the only thing I missed was family. Working over there, living over there for those 23 days — it could’ve been a lot worse. Yeah, the space was not the biggest, but we’re in those rooms just to sleep anyway, it’s not like we’re gonna party.”