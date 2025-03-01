– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE LFG prospect BJ Ray (aka Brayden Ray) spoke about his heated interactions with Bubba Ray Dudley and more on the show. He also shared his respect for WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

BJ Ray on his interactions with Bubba Ray Dudley and The Undertaker on WWE LFG: “It’s really cool to see Undertaker come out and be like, ‘This kid has a lot of potential,’ but at the same time, it’s like, ‘Taker and Bubba gave me a hard time up there. I’m just like, ‘Hey, this is it? This is the personality. This is what you guys are getting.’ Dance with the girl that you took to the prom, and that’s the girl I’ve danced with the whole time, ever since I’ve been here in NXT at the Performance Center. So I wasn’t going to switch it up for them. I wasn’t going to put my tail between my legs like you guys heard and saw. So it’s really cool to see them recognize that. I mean, obviously, Undertaker is a legend in the game. So it means a lot coming from a guy like that.”

On his respect for The Undertaker: “I respect ‘Taker because ‘Taker’s always show me respect. A lot of people, like Bubba, thinks he’s this deity, or he’s holding on to this God syndrome, like, ‘Oh, you gotta earn my respect.’ That’s just not the way I was raised. My dad taught me, ‘When you meet a man, you automatically give him your respect, unless he gives you a reason not to.’ Bubba gave me the perfect opportunity to retract my respect from that legend. So I’m not really worried about it. I’m just going to be me. I’m going to do me the whole time, and I’m just going to let it fly because, at the end of the day, this is what that business is about, and if you start beating around the bush and walking on eggshells, you’re really going to get nowhere in this business.”