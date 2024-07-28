Black Label Pro Old Habits Die Screaming Results 7.26.24: Raj Dhesi Wins Heavyweight Title, More

Black Label Pro’s Old Habits Die Screaming event took place in Friday with Raj Dhesi winning the promotion’s title and more. You can see the full results from the Chicago show, which aired on Triller TV+, below (per Fightful):

* Davey Bang def. Alec Price and August Matthews

* Hot Commodity def. Lee Espresso

* Myron Reed def. Rico Gonzalez

* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Latinos Most Wanted def. Twist And Flip

* Trevor Lee def. Eli Isom

* Dex Royal & The Highlight Reel def. PME & Terry Yaki

* BLP Arbo’s Cheese Dip Big Cheese Championship Match: Puf def. Rachel Armstrong

* BLP Heavyweight Championship #1 Contenders Match: Josh Bishop def. Jake Something

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Raj Dhesi def. Dominic Garrini