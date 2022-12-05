wrestling / News

Black Taurus Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Black Taurus Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace is the latest competitor to be added to the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Friday that Taurus will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, and Lio Rush.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

