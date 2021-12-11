wrestling / News
Black Taurus Announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
– PWG has announced Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus as the fifth entrant for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins the field alongside JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, and Lio Rush. You can see the announcement below.
The tournament is scheduled for January 29 and 30. The BOLA tournament returns after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Taurus is the fifth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Also A Free Agent Now, O’Reilly and Gargano Removed From WWE Internal Roster
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon
- Note On Wrestling Ticket Sales On Secondary Market, GCW Said To Be Doing The Best
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent