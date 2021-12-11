Black Taurus Announced for PWG Battle of Los Angeles

– PWG has announced Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus as the fifth entrant for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins the field alongside JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, and Lio Rush. You can see the announcement below.

The tournament is scheduled for January 29 and 30. The BOLA tournament returns after taking 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.