Black Taurus Set For PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that Black Taurus is the fifth entrant in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins a group that includes JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood and Lio Rush. This is the second BOLA tournament for Black Taurus. The tournament happens on January 29 and 30.

