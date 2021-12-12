wrestling / News
Black Taurus Set For PWG Battle of Los Angeles
December 11, 2021 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that Black Taurus is the fifth entrant in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins a group that includes JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood and Lio Rush. This is the second BOLA tournament for Black Taurus. The tournament happens on January 29 and 30.
Black Taurus is the fifth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on More Companies Lending Talent for ROH Final Battle
- Tony Khan On AEW Building Must-See Television Events Between PPVs, Putting Big Matches On Dynamite & Rampage
- Hook Picks Up Win In AEW Debut on Rampage, Officially Signs With Company
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon