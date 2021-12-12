wrestling / News

Black Taurus Set For PWG Battle of Los Angeles

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Black Taurus Impact Wrestling

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that Black Taurus is the fifth entrant in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament. He joins a group that includes JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood and Lio Rush. This is the second BOLA tournament for Black Taurus. The tournament happens on January 29 and 30.

