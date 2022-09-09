Black’s Impact Wrestling Review 9.8.22  

Kicking off this week’s Impact with a recap of last week’s Impact.

Tag Team Match

Aussie Open vs. Bullet Club

Aussie Open attacked Bullet Club before Mark Davis hit a running senton on Ace Austin. Chris Bey went for a sling move off the ropes, but Davis caught him with an uppercut, sending him out of the ring. Austin hit a double springboard enziguri kick on Davis to send him to the outside of the ring. Austin got on the apron and hit a kick on Fletcher before hitting a superkick on the apron on Davis. Bey hit a Tope Con Giro on Davis on Fletcher to the outside. Back in the ring, Aussie Open slammed Bullet Club onto each other’s backs before Davis laid in the strikes on Austin on the mat. Fletcher tagged in and hit two body shots on Austin’s abdomen before hitting two one hand body slams on Austin while having Austin in a wrist lock. Kyle Fletcher went for a third, Austin reversed it with a schoolboy roll up for a near fall, but Fletcher caught him with a double forearm strike on Austin. Davis hit a forearm strike on Austin’s head before hitting a chop on Austin’s chest. Austin hit two forearm strikes on Fletcher, an elbow strike on Davis, and leaped over Fletcher before tagging in Bey. Bey hit a punch, two kicks, a chop, and a diving elbow strike on Fletcher. Bey hit a springboard dropkick on Davis to send him to the outside before hitting a corner elbow strike, a corner enziguri kick, and a running Sliced Bread on Fletcher. Austin hit an enziguri on Davis, followed by Bey hitting a dropkick on Davis before Austin lowered the rope to send Davis out of the ring. Austin hit a diving splash on Davis to the outside. Austin & Bey hit a slam/low superkick/ double foot face slam/frog splash combo on Fletcher for a near fall. Davis hit a forearm strike on Austin & a chop on Bey, but Bullet Club hit a double-dropkick on Davis’ head. Austin & Bey went for an assisted Cutter on Fletcher, but Fletcher flipped Bey onto Davis’ shoulders. Fletcher hit a superkick on Austin before he and Davis hit Bey with an assisted Blackout Bomb on Bey. Aussie Open hit two double forearm strikes on Bey before hitting him with the Corealis for the win.

Winners: Aussie Open

Backstage, Honor No More celebrated The OGK becoming the Impact World Tag Team Champions with Maria Kanellis that they were evidence of change. Kenny King said that Honor No More cannot lose focus before saying complaining that he got screwed for the X Division Title last week. Eddie Edwards then said that he would take care of Heath and that it was the perfect opportunity to show Impact World Champion Josh Alexander that he should join Honor No More.

Backstage, Gia Miller is with the former Impact World Tag Team Champions Good Brothers. They stated that while they lost the Impact World Tag Team Titles, they were focused on winning the titles again. Before they could continue, they were interrupted by Motor City Machine Guns. Motor City Machine Guns stated that they’ve never faced the Good Brothers two-on-two. Doc Gallows responded that sounded like a Bound For Glory main event before challenging them to a match next week.

Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

Mickie James & Raychell Rose began the match shaking hands before they locked up with James getting a wrist lock on Rose. James quickly transitioned into a hammerlock on Rose, but Rose broke the hold by hitting a forearm strike on James. Rose hit a running knee strike on James in the corner before hitting a snapmare on James for a near fall. Rose got James in a rope assisted leg scissors before breaking the hold due to a rope break. Rose hit a standing split leg kick on James’ neck for a near fall. Rose hit two short hand lariats on Rose and attempted a third, but James reversed it into a neck breaker. James flipped into the top rope and hit a Thesz press on Rose for a near fall. James hit two forearm strikes & a chop on Rose, but Rose responded with a back elbow. James hit a superkick before hitting the MickDT on Rose for the win.

Winner: Mickie James

Backstage Scott D’Amore was with Mia Yim. Kenny King interrupted and told Yim to leave and then asked D’Amore what he was missing. D’Amore stated that while he & Mike Bailey can tear up the house, Bailey was going to be busy next week facing Máscara Dorada. D’Amore then announced that since King was so impatient to compete, he would face Yuya Uemura coming up next.

Backstage, Gia Miller was with Steve Maclin. Miller asked Maclin about his sure deal with Moose but Maclin downplayed it. Miller followed up by stating that if there was no allegiance, why was he teaming with Moose next week to take on Decay. Maclin took offense and took off.

Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King

Yuya Uemura took full control on the match early on until Kenny King was able to ground him in the corner as we headed to commercial break. After the break, King was in control until Uemura nailed a great dropkick to regain momentum. King & Uemura go back & forth, King looked to hit the Royal Flush but Uemura escaped. King attempted to gain momentum using some heel tactics but Mia Yim came down to the ring to prevent King from securing the victory. After Yim broke up a pin attempt by King, Uemura was able to capitalize and head to the top rope and land a flying crossbody to pickup the win.

Winner: Yuya Uemura

We get a video promo featuring Sami Callihan, extremely focused on his upcoming match at Victory Road against Moose & Steve Maclin in a Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre match.

A promo aired for Joe Doering and the Keep Calm and Kick Ass t shirt available now at ShopImpact.com with 100% of the proceeds going to Joe Doering and his upcoming battle against brain cancer.

Deaner & Eric Young were on a farm, with Young smoking a cigar in a black silhouette. Young got out of a cabin and confronted Deaner if this was what he wanted. Deaner said yes. Deaner shouted Violence repeatedly before being joined by multiple men in yellow hoodies also shouting “VIOLENCE!” as the camera went to the sky.

Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie

Chelsea Green & Taya Valkyrie locked up before Taya leaned Green into the corner. Taya hit a boot on Green before hitting a running cross-body on Green for a near fall. Taya hit an Irish Whip/uppercut combo on Green before hitting a hip attack on Green on the corner, followed by a Meteora on the corner for a near fall. Green got on the apron and booted Taya’s head before tossing her out of the ring. Back in the ring, Green grabbed Taya’s leg for a pin but only got the near fall. Green stomped down Taya in the corner before laying in the elbow strikes on Taya for a near fall. Green swung Taya’s leg to make her fall into a split, which allowed Green to kick Taya’s head before betting a back stretch on Taya. Taya broke the hold, but Green hit the Tijeras on Taya before stomping Taya’s head into the bottom turnbuckle for a near fall.Taya hit a kick on Green’s abdomen before hitting a lariat on Green. Taya hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Green for a near fall. Green booted Taya’s head from the ground before hitting a pump kick on Taya for another near fall. Green went for the Killswitch, but Valkyrie broke the hold and hit a curb stomp on Green for a near fall. Taya hit a low forearm strike on Green, but Purrazzo tripped Taya. Rosemary attacked Purrazzo but Taya got Green in a roll up for a near fall. Green pushed Taya onto Jessikah before hitting the Unprettier for the win.

Winner: Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green

Backstage, Gia Miller is with Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. After Grace commented on the forthcoming challenge of Masha Slamovich, she was soon greeted with the message of Mashas Gonna Kill You showcased on a locker room wall.

There was a creepy vignette with Vincent & PCO, with Vincent saying that his voice and PCO’s voice are in unison and that their voices belong to Honor No More. Vincent said that they were Honor No More before putting a hood on PCO.

Digital Media Title Match

Brain Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

Brain Myers & Bhupinder Gujjar pushed each other before Gujjar hit a double leg takedown on Myers. Gujjar hit an Irish Whip on Myers before hitting a leg trip, and a knee drop, and a side kick on Myers for a near fall. Gujjar hit a snap suplex on Myers before climbing to the middle rope, but Myers rolled out of the ring. Gujjar tried to pull Myers into he ring, but Myers slammed Gujjar’s head into the ring post. Myers got back in the ring and stomped down Gujjar before locking in a headlock on Gujjar. Gujjar broke the hold, but Myers responded with a kick on the abdomen. Gujjar hit a sling blade on Myers. Gujjar hit a punch on Myers, a lariat, a back elbow, a spinning abdomen kick, a pump kick to the side of the head, a ripcord knee strike, and a Samoan Drop on Myers for a near fall. Gujjar hit a rope assisted enziguri on Myers before connecting him with a superkick for a near fall. Myers hit a pele kick on Gujjar before hitting an Implant DDT on him for a near fall. Myers gets frustrated & he goes to ringside to get his Digital Media Title and got to the ring. Gujjar accidentally hit Myers in the head with the Digital Media Title that cause a DQ.

Winner By DQ & Still Digital Media Champion: Brain Myers (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Gail Kim confronted Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans to tell her that Killer Kelly wanted her to join the broadcast team for her match against Alisha. Steelz was confused and asked why she wanted her on the broadcast team, to which Kim responded by saying that Kelly liked when people watch. Steelz, even more bamboozled, responded with “What kind of S&M is that?”.

Myers & Gujjar argued backstage before Scott D’Amore took the belt off Gujjar’s hand. D’Amore told them that he will suspend the Digital Media Title on top in a ladder match in 2 week’s.

Eddie Edwards vs. Heath

Eddie Edwards attacked Heath as soon as the match started. Heath laid in the strikes on Edwards before hitting a flying forearm strike on Edwards’ head. Heath hit a corner spear on Edwards and sent Edwards to run the ropes, but Edwards rolled out of the ring. The two brawled on the outside before Heath slammed Eddie’s head into the apron. As soon as Heath slid into the ring, Eddie laid in the strikes on Heath to keep him down. Eddie hit a chop on Heath’s chest in the corner before hitting a thumb to Heath’s eyes. Eddie hit a double elbow strike on Heath for a near fall before stomping him down. Eddie hit a snap-mare stomp on Heath. Eddie hit a chop on Heath, but Heath responded with a flapjack and a clothesline on Eddie to send him to the outside. Back from the break, Eddie stomped down Heath in the corner. Heath hit multiple body shots on Eddie, but Eddie responded with a forearm strike on Heath for a near fall. Eddie got Heath in a side headlock before hitting him with a headbutt. Eddie hit a corner splash on Heath for a near fall. Eddie taunted the crowd, which allowed Heath to hit a surprise roll up on Eddie for a near fall, but Eddie quickly responded with a lariat for a near fall on Heath. Eddie hit a knee to the abdomen on Heath before the two hit each other with running crossbodies. Heath & Eddie exchanged punches before Heath hit a running knee strike, a leg lariat, and an implant DDT on Edwards for a near fall. Heath went for the Wake Up Call but Eddie held on to the ropes. Eddie went for the Boston Knee Party, but Heath evaded and hit a Wake Up Call on Eddie from out of nowhere. Mike Bennett got to the ring but was hit with a Wake Up Call by Heath too with the referee distracted, Eddie Edwards hit a low blow on Heath before connecting the Boston Knee Party on Heath to score the win.

Winner: Eddie Edwards

After the match Edwards said he and Honor No More chose their side in the war going on in Impact, but that it was time for someone else to make their choice. Edwards called out Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Alexander responded by making his way to the ring while Edwards said that the two being opponents at Bound For Glory did not mean they had to be enemies. Alexander pointed out the flaws of Edwards’ arguments, noting that Edwards believed everyone had it against him. Edwards said that he had been in Alexander’s position and implored Alexander to make his decision on the ring at this time. Alexander put his helmet on before saying that his side was whatever side was across from him. Alexander hit 2 German Suplexes on Edwards before King came to the aid of Edwards, but Heath joined to make the save for Alexander. Rich Swann joined the melee to make the save for Alexander & Heath, but Matt Taven joined as well. Edwards & Honor No More teamed up on Alexander before Edwards hit the Liger Bomb on Alexander followed by a Boston Knee Party. Edwards, with the Impact World Title in hand to end this week’s Impact