Blake Christian Vs. Jimmy Lloyd Set For GCW: Believe Me

Blake Christian and Jimmy Lloyd will face off at GCW: Believe Me this coming weekend. GCW announced on Sunday that the two will do battle at the February 19th event, as you can see below.

The show takes place on Atlantic City, New Jersey and has the following updated lineup:

* Blake Christian vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* Joey Janela vs. Mascara Dorado

* Briscoes Brothers vs. The S.A.T.

* Matt Tremont vs. Hoodfoot

* John Wayne Murdoch vs. G-Raver

* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne

* Atticus Cogar vs. Billie Starkz

* Alex Colon vs. Reed Bentley