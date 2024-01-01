Blitzkrieg! Pro Mandibles Results 12.31.23: Grizzled Young Veterans Compete, More

Blitzkrieg! Pro held its Mandibles show on Sunday night with the Grizzled Young Veterans in action and more. You can see the full results from the Worcester, Massachusetts show below, per Fightful:

* B!P & IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championships Match: Miracle Generation def. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Wall Street Street Fight: CPA def. Logan Black

* Three Way Elimination Match: Perry Von Vicious def. Alan Angels and Robert Martyr

* 35mm Magic def. Candy Wackerman

* Kevin Blackwood def. Sammy Diaz

* Brooke Havok, Haley Dylan, Kaia McKenna & Kaitlyn Marie def. 50 Cal, Delta House & Leary

* KillDozer def. Sonny Kiss

* B!P Bedlam Championship Ladder Hell Match: TJ Crawford def. Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan, CPA and King Crab