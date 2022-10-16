Blue Demon, Arturo Rivera Inducted to AAA Hall of Fame At TripleMania XXX: Mexico City

Lucha Libre AAA inducted two new members into their Hall of Fame last night at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in Blue Demon Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera. Last night’s show saw Hugo Savinovich announced that the two AAA legends were inducted as part of the 2022 class.

Blue Demon was a multi-time champion with a legendary career both in wrestling and movies in Mexico, while Rivera was the voice of the company for many years. You can see their respective induction videos below: