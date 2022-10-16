wrestling / News
Blue Demon, Arturo Rivera Inducted to AAA Hall of Fame At TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
Lucha Libre AAA inducted two new members into their Hall of Fame last night at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in Blue Demon Arturo “El Rudo” Rivera. Last night’s show saw Hugo Savinovich announced that the two AAA legends were inducted as part of the 2022 class.
Blue Demon was a multi-time champion with a legendary career both in wrestling and movies in Mexico, while Rivera was the voice of the company for many years. You can see their respective induction videos below:
¡La leyenda! Blue Demon ingresa al Salón de la Fama de #LuchaLibreAAA #Triplemania30 | #TriplemaníaXXX | #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/0V8HA6DUrS
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 16, 2022
¡Momento del Salón de la Fama de #LuchaLibreAAA!
Reconocemos al gran Arturo "Rudo" Rivera. #Triplemania30 | #TriplemaníaXXX | #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/M0IsALoZEJ
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 16, 2022
