Blue Demon Jr. No Longer Involved in Disney Channel Show He Was To Star In

Blue Demon Jr. has exited the Disney Channel show that was initially planned to bear his name. As you may recall, the luchador was announced in January as co-starring in Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, which is slated for the Disney Channel and would have seen him play an alternate version of himself alongside Scarlett Estevez as “Ultra Violet.”

However, that is no longer the case. Disney announced via a press release that Akeela and the Bee star J.R. Villarreal will star alongside Estevez in the newly-named Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion. Villarreal will play Cruz de la Vega, a luchador wrestling coach with the secret superhero identity of Black Scorpion.

There’s no word on why the decision was made to change the title or why Blue Demon exited at this time. You can see the full press release below: