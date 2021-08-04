wrestling / News
Blue Demon Jr. No Longer Involved in Disney Channel Show He Was To Star In
Blue Demon Jr. has exited the Disney Channel show that was initially planned to bear his name. As you may recall, the luchador was announced in January as co-starring in Ultra Violet & Blue Demon, which is slated for the Disney Channel and would have seen him play an alternate version of himself alongside Scarlett Estevez as “Ultra Violet.”
However, that is no longer the case. Disney announced via a press release that Akeela and the Bee star J.R. Villarreal will star alongside Estevez in the newly-named Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion. Villarreal will play Cruz de la Vega, a luchador wrestling coach with the secret superhero identity of Black Scorpion.
There’s no word on why the decision was made to change the title or why Blue Demon exited at this time. You can see the full press release below:
J.R. VILLARREAL CAST IN DISNEY CHANNEL’S SUPERHERO ACTION COMEDY, ‘ULTRA VIOLET & BLACK SCORPION’
J.R. Villarreal (“Akeela and the Bee”) has been cast as Cruz de la Vega, a luchador wrestling coach with the secret superhero identity “Black Scorpion” in Disney Channel’s new live-action comedy series “Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.” The series (formerly titled “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon”) stars Scarlett Estevez (“BUNK’D”) as Violet Rodriguez, a Latinx teenager who is chosen by a magical luchador mask to be a superhero, like her uncle, Black Scorpion.
The series also stars Marianna Burelli as Violet’s mother, Nina; Juan Alfonso as Violet’s father, Juan Carlos; Brandon Rossel as Violet’s brother, Santiago; Zelia Ankrum as Violet’s best friend, Maya Miller-Martinez; and Bryan Blanco as Violet’s classmate, Luis León.
Eric Garcia and Leo Chu will be executive producers and showrunners on “Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.” Joe Nussbaum, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit will also executive produce.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On Potentially Returning To Ring For Another Match, Most Rewarding Moment In His Wrestling Career
- Eric Bischoff On How CM Punk Joining AEW Would Impact Balance Of Power In Wrestling, Creative Ideas For Punk’s Debut
- Max Caster Rap Referencing Simon Biles, Duke Lacrosse Rape Allegations Edited Out of AEW Dark
- Shotzi Blackheart Didn’t Mean Any Offense to Chris Jericho With Blood & Guts Tweet