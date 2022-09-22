Blue Meanie Believes The AEW World Title Has Lost Some Shine Due to All Out

Blue Meanie is among those who believes that the drama surrounding All Out hurt perception of the AEW World Championship. The ECW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and talked about the effect the whole situation has had on the championship. You can check out some highlights below:

On the All Out brawl: “I don’t know what all the particulars are between the Punk camp and the Elite camp, so to speak and people go, ‘Oh, it’s a work,’ and I always say this when something happens: If it’s a work, who’s benefiting? Punk just won the belt for the second time, and the Elite, the Bucks, and Omega are the first-ever Trios champions. The next TV show, they’re stripped of those belts and suspended. So, now they have to go through a whole process of crowning new Trios champions, the whole new process of having a tournament for the World title, and it puts a blemish on the World title.”

On the AEW World Title no longer feeling protected: “For a little while there, the AEW belt was pretty protected. Now, it’s kind of just like, ‘Okay, he’s a champ. There’s an interim champ, he’s champ again. Now he’s suspended and injured,’ and they had this whole tournament for the Trios title, and now they had to go and figure out what to do with the Trios, and it couldn’t be a work because you just totally buried the return of MJF.”