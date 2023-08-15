Blue Meanie Recalls Missing Out on Getting WWE & ECW Action Figures

The Blue Meanie missed the boat on getting an action figure through WWE and ECW, and he recently talked about finally getting one. Meanie is set to be part of the Figures Collections’ Bone-Crushing line and he talked about it with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. You can check out some highlights below:

On not getting any action figures in ECW and WWE: “Unfortunately, when I went to WWE, ECW made their action figures. I went back to ECW, WWE released their line of action figures, the Bone Crunchers. I missed out on the action figures.”

On getting a Bone-Crushing action figure from Figures Collections: “I am so fortunate to have this career. I’ve been wrestling since ’94. To have a little bit of merch back then, but now 23 [years later], I have these really cool action figures coming out, got a cool video game. We’re at this convention talking to people who passed down their pro wrestling like a family heirloom. Some people pass down their good china. The parents at this convention are like, ‘Here’s my pro wrestling; here’s my ECW.’ Thank God for the Network or Peacock. Whatever it’s on now, people are rediscovering ECW. So to do that, to be able to make new merchandise, be a part of really cool merchandise in this day and age, it’s very fortunate.”