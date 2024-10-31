Bo Dallas Promises ‘Exciting’ Things To Come For Wyatt Sicks

In an interview with CBS Sports, Bo Dallas spoke about the future of the Wyatt Sicks, which include exciting turns that ‘no one’ will see coming. Here are highlights:

On the future of the group: “There are going to be ups and downs. We’ll come back more explosive than ever and keep the vibe and feeling that everyone has seen. It’ll take turns no one saw coming. I think the future is very exciting and looks very, very bright for the Wyatt Sicks.”

On how often the group will wrestle: “Whenever they need to take someone out. Whenever the Wyatt Sicks deems it necessary. We can get it done every day of the week if necessary.”

On if more will be explained: “It’ll all be explained in time. You’ll see Bray in everything we do, for sure, because it’s the source of the ideas. But as it progresses, more ideas and my emotions and the Wyatt Sicks’ emotions in everything they’ve gone through, will all be put out there. The Wyatt Sicks, I have no fear or problem saying we have no worries about standing on our own. This beginning part is the main tribute to Bray, and it will all come around. Everybody in the Wyatt Sicks is in the Wyatt Sicks for a reason.”