Bo Dallas Revealed In Wyatt Sicks Video Tape On WWE Raw

Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy made an appearance on this week’s WWE Raw courtesy of a video tape given to Michael Cole. Monday night’s show saw Chad Gable qualify for Money in the Bank by defeating Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman. Gable had bragged about recovering from the Wyatt Sicks’ attack on last week’s show and claimed he couldn’t be killed.

After the match, Gable was run off by the member of the group played by Nikki Cross, who then handed Cole the VHS tape. Cole then said the tape was being sent to the production truck.

The tape was played later in the show and saw Uncle Howdy talking to Bo Dallas, asking him how it felt when his brother died. Bo said it was like the most important thing in his life was taken away from him and nothing would ever matter again. Howdy said maybe Bo was exploiting his brother’s legacy, and Bo said he always wanted to be like his brother and looked up to him. He said they were going to rule together, but it was taken away from him and no one hurts like him. He said that he wasn’t going to let everyone forget about him and they wanted to forget about all of them, but they made them remember.

Howdy said, “Yes we did” before it cut away.