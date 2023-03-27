Bobby Fish Recalls Working In WWE Under Triple H, Compares It To Working For Tony Khan

Bobby Fish enjoyed his time working in WWE for Triple H, and he recently compared it to working for Tony Khan in AEW. Fish talked about his WWE run in an interview with PWMania, and you can see some highlights below:

On WWE under Triple H: “I’ve made no secret about how fond I am and was of the time that we spent working for Hunter. Vince McMahon’s name was on the checks. But when we were working for NXT, Hunter and Shawn Michaels, they were the guys. They were the coaches that we played for. I will liken it to that because of my years playing football in high school and in college. And that being such a big part of my life. There were coaches I had over the years that I wanted to play for. As much as I wanted to play well for myself, I wanted to play well for them too. And I kind of liken it to that, working under Hunter and Shawn. We would come through the curtain and we were kind of, I don’t want to say they’re their project but we were their guys, we were Hunter’s. Some people nicknamed us Hunter’s Horsemen. I take such pride in that because I was a fan of the same timeframe, as Hunter and Shawn from a pro wrestling standpoint, the NWA, the Crockett years, with the Horsemen, and the War Games and all of those things.

“So to think that all these years later, two guys being at the helm, in Hunter and Shawn, and what they created, I’m sure had influence of those years that they were fans. So for them to bring back the War Games, and for us to be this group of four you know, best friends thick as thieves. And that was legit, you know, in the vein of the Horsemen, in the vein of DX, to be able to include us in a sentence with those two names in it and then to become synonymous with the reintroduction of the War Games as it became to be known with NXT. If somebody had explained that to me, when I first got into pro wrestling as a career, I would have said, “You’re crazy”. For all of that to play out the way that it did. I couldn’t be prouder of that time spent working underneath minds that understand s**t about this business that some people will never grasp. Sure. So it was quite the learning to be under.

On the Undisputed Era never making it to the main roster: “I’m just disappointed that there was more gas left in the tank for us and it doesn’t really matter where that would have been, whether it be Raw or Smackdown or continued to be NXT or anywhere else. There was gas left in that tank, and there’s still gas left in that tank. Anything I do now independently it’s what people talk about, the Undisputed Era stuff, reDRagon, how’s Adam, Kyle, Roddy? And like I said before, it worked and it resonates with people. I think it will always hold a place for fans, because it was real, it was not something that was manufactured. Hunter was smart enough to see these four idiots who kind of stuck together and said, “Well, s**t, let’s slap a name on that and let’s do something with it.” He just has a brilliant mind. He took advantage of something and it really gave us an opportunity to live a life that probably the four of us didn’t deserve.”

On the difference between working under Triple H and Tony Khan: “Definitely different. Both have their strengths and weaknesses. Just is what it is, you know, just different. It’s just definitely, definitely different. I enjoyed working for both people. I enjoyed my time immensely. Like I said earlier in the interview, I’m not done with wrestling, that from a standpoint of there’s more that I want to do. But I’m pretty friggin happy with the life that this kid from upstate New York, barely five foot nine, life and the career that I’ve been blessed with, I count myself a pretty lucky dude.”