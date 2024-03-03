Bobby Fish Says The Undisputed Era Was ‘More Than We Could’ve Ever Asked For’

During an interview with Under the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Bobby Fish spoke fondly about his time in the Undisputed Era and the group’s run on the NXT brand in WWE.

He said: “Working with those three in ‘NXT’ was more than we could’ve ever asked for, to be honest. So, when that came together the way it did, it truly became –- you know, we were working hard and that’s what we all wanted to be: we wanted to be the workhorses of that brand. Getting that opportunity? So grateful for that, but to get that opportunity and to do it all together? I don’t think any of us could’ve predicted any of that. Certainly, something we look at now and realize how fortunate and just try to be grateful for what it was. Tagging or being in a group with those guys, it was like for four years I didn’t go to work, I got paid like I was going to work, but there was no real work involved. I think that’s why it worked as well as it did for us, I think Hunter recognized what was there.“