Bobby Flaco Recalls Working WWE Taping During ThunderDome Era, What He Learned

Bobby Flaco worked a 205 Live taping in WWE during the ThunderDome era, and he recently looked back on that experience. Flaco spoke with Fightful and talked about being brought in for the September 18th, 2020 of 205 Live when WWE was utilizing the ThunderDome due to the pandmic. You can see a few highlights below:

On competing in the ThunderDome: “The infamous ThunderDome. It was cool. It came from just a point in my career where I was getting a lot of extra work. I dropped a hint that I would be in town a little longer. I never lived in Florida, but I was there for a long time. I told the dude I’d be around a little longer and it came that they needed somebody for 205 Live. They needed three people for 205 Live. I was able to do it. It was sick. I learned a lot. I had no business being there. It was cool. I got to learn a lot, I got to take in a lot. The ThunderDome is wild. Not a lot of people can say that they got to work in the ThunderDome, so that was cool.”

On what he learned at the taping: “I got a crazy lesson in selling. It was huge for me. I was just making it too hard, doing the weird face thing and I was knocked out all the time. Weird flipping around and doing weird shit with my body when you can just touch whatever hurts and have a good face on you and look into somebody’s eyes like ‘dude, this fucking shit hurts.’ I was able to get that lesson at a bigger stage, so it was cool to sink it in.”

On who gave him the advice: “It was people who watched it and watched me. I don’t want to talk about who was backstage, but it was a guy who said it again, I have to hear everything twice, the person who said it the second time was Leon Ruff, and that’s my fucking guy. I’ve switched gears since then. It wasn’t directly after 205 Live, but I was doing that same shit. When two people say someting to you, it really clicked.”

On wrestling in front of the video screens: “It was different. It was during COVID, so it was better than nothing. It was like when I was wrestling in front of no people at some times. It was like [white noise yelling] a little bit. It was definitely better than nothing, so I appreciated it.”