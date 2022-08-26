wrestling / News

Bobby Fulton Released From Hospital, Recovering At Home

August 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fulton The Fantastics Image Credit: UWF

Bobby Fulton is back home from the hospital after dealing with pneumonia and more. PWInsider reports that Fulton has been released from the hospital, where he has been since he was diagnosed with sepsis and double pneumonia last week.

Fulton is now recovering at home. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton.

