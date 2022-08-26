wrestling / News
Bobby Fulton Released From Hospital, Recovering At Home
August 25, 2022 | Posted by
Bobby Fulton is back home from the hospital after dealing with pneumonia and more. PWInsider reports that Fulton has been released from the hospital, where he has been since he was diagnosed with sepsis and double pneumonia last week.
Fulton is now recovering at home. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Fulton.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Original Plan For Women’s Title Match At AEW All Out (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Update on WWE Reportedly Contacting AEW Talent
- Ric Flair On Triple H Running WWE Creative, Status Of Their Relationship After Falling Out Over ‘The Man’ Trademark
- Backstage Rumor on Who Pitched to Have CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite