Bobby Lashley Weighs In On Dwight Howard Possibly Joining WWE

Bobby Lashley isn’t worried if Dwight Howard joins WWE, as he has experience with giants. As reported, the NBA star made an appearance at the tryouts during SummerSlam weekend and suggested that he could have a WWE run in his future. Speaking with the Masked Man Show, Lashley was asked about the idea of Howard joining the company and said he doesn’t think Howard wants to step to him.

“If he steps into the ring, I’ll spear him and chop him in half,” Lashley said (Fightful). “He’s like a giant. He’s 10 foot tall. I have experience with giants. I had Omos, threw him around, and he’s half the size of Omos. I don’t think he wants to go against the All Mighty. Babysteps.”

Lashley is the current WWE US Championship and retained the title at SummerSlam against Theory.