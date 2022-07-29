Dwight Howard Cut Another Promo At Today’s WWE Tryout (Video)

As previously reported, NBA player Dwight Howard took part in yesterday’s WWE tryouts in Nashville, cutting a promo. Jon Alba reports that he did so again today, once again cutting a promo against some of the other people trying out.

He said: “You know who I am. Shogun, Sho’nuff, the Sho’nuff king of the shadows. I’m gonna start with with you, Ms. Thumbellina. Imma flick you all the way across the ring like a booger. And then step on you, and then you, you fake Prince-looking boy with that ugly shirt. I’m gonna let Sabretooth from X-Men and the shadows put his claws on you. You, Brianne of Tarth, Imma take your by the Game of Thrones, and I’m gonna slice and dice your head off with my shogun. Sisters over here, come forward, ladies. You, you low-budget pastor, you preaching the word of god, in my ring, Imma crucify your ass and send you to hell with the rest of the demons because we come from the shadows and I’m the shogun shadow king.”