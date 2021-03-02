wrestling

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Reacts to WWE Title Win, Drew McIntyre Promises to Get Into WrestleMania Main Event

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bobby Lashley is your new WWE Champion, and the Almighty One took to social media to react. As noted, Lashley defeated Miz for the WWE Championship on Raw, and he took to Twitter to declare the advent of the Almighty Era:

– Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion looks to be Lashley’s opponent at the PPV. Drew McIntyre appeared on Raw Talk and said that he wanted to face Lashley at WrestleMania:

