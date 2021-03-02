wrestling
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Reacts to WWE Title Win, Drew McIntyre Promises to Get Into WrestleMania Main Event
March 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Bobby Lashley is your new WWE Champion, and the Almighty One took to social media to react. As noted, Lashley defeated Miz for the WWE Championship on Raw, and he took to Twitter to declare the advent of the Almighty Era:
THE ALMIGHTY ERA IS HERE!!! #ANDNEW ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 @WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/20gMzdSFMc
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 2, 2021
– Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion looks to be Lashley’s opponent at the PPV. Drew McIntyre appeared on Raw Talk and said that he wanted to face Lashley at WrestleMania:
"There's no way I'm not gonna work my way into that main event of #WrestleMania." – @DMcIntyreWWE #RawTalk pic.twitter.com/8JtbVEPDKT
— WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021
