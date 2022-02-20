Bobby Lashley Rumored To Be Legitimately Injured, May Require Shoulder Surgery

As previously reported, Bobby Lashley was written out of the Elimination Chamber match at today’s event, losing his WWE title without competing. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. WWE said that he had entered concussion protocol and would fly home for medical evaluation, and it was rumored that the company was setting up Lashley vs. Rollins at Wrestlemania.

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide said that his sources told him that Lashley is injured and will be out around four months for shoulder surgery.

He said: “I have under good authority that Lashley is shoot hurt and has been hurt since the Rumble match. If you’ve noticed, he hasn’t worked any Raw’s. He hasn’t really defended his title. He was shoot hurt at the Lesnar match at the Rumble. From what I’m told, it’s for at least 4 months. Shoulder surgery. I’m hearing that he might not even make it to Mania.“