Bobby Lashley Reveals He Had Surgery Two Months Ago

In an interview with The Laboratory (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley revealed that he’s been out of action after having surgery two months ago, but should be cleared soon. Lashley is rumored to be leaving WWE when his contract expires this weekend.

He said: “I had surgery. A little boo boo, happened in France during a match. Just a freak accident. They told me I wasn’t supposed to be back for six months. Six weeks, I have the brace off, working out. My physical therapist was like, ‘You’re not supposed to be able to do that.’ ‘I’m different.’ I’m working out and lifting. I don’t think I’m two months out of surgery now and I’m hitting it pretty hard. I think I’ll be ready and cleared in less than a month. At that time, we’ll see what happens.“