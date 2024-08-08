Update on When Bobby Lashley’s WWE Contract Will Expire

– Fightful Select has an update on the WWE contract of former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which was previously rumored to be expiring soon. According to the latest episode, Lashley’s WWE deal will be up later this weekend.

Fightful notes that WWE sources who they spoke to during SummerSlam Weekend were of the belief that Lashley would be leaving the company. Additionally, there were no other creative plans for him moving forward. Also, it’s said he’s been a topic of discussion backstage in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since word on his expiring contract status surfaced. However, AEW has yet to make an offer to Lashley as he’s still under contract with WWE at the moment.

There is also reportedly interest in Lashley from the combat sports world and Japan. Sources close to Lashley inform Fightful that they believe Lashley will at least make one appearance in AEW, and he’s also reportedly ready to make his TV return.

Bobby Lashley last wrestled for WWE at a live event in Aix-en-Provence, France in May, beating Santos Escobar.