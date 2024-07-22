Latest Update on Expiring Deals For Bobby Lashley and MVP

As previously reported, the WWE contract of Bobby Lashley is believed to be expiring within the next month or so, possibly as soon as a few weeks from now. PWInsider reports that MVP’s deal is also set to expire, although neither wrestler has been released from the company at this time. Both are expected to leave when their deals are up, but one source noted that “this is WWE” and that there was “always a chance something could change.” If their deals do expire, they would be free to show up anywhere immediately.

MVP previously expressed his dissatisfaction with Triple H turning down a Hurt Business reunion.