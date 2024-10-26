Bobby Lashley Thinks WWE Should Use Omos More

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley spoke about Omos being kept off WWE TV and noted that he thinks the giant should be used by the company more. Lashley and Omos feuded two years ago and fought at Wrestlemania 38.

He said: “He should (be on television). Unfortunately, I don’t know. The way things have changed, I don’t see him having that opportunity. I hope me saying that gets him that opportunity. A lot of people haven’t had that opportunity and a lot of people went separate ways with him. I don’t know what’s going on right now. There are a lot of really good talent that left.“