Chelsea Green Says She Has Hired A Legal Team To Appeal Her Count Out Loss on WWE Smackdown

The WWE Women’s United States Champion, Chelsea Green, wants her constituents to know she’s taking legal action against Zelina Vega. Green suffered a countout loss to Vega on last night’s episode of Smackdown and has announce she has hired a legal team to appeal the decision.

She wrote: “Please be advised, The Crusifino Law Firm has been retained to represent the legal interests of WWE Superstar and current / inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion, Ms. Chelsea Green (hereinafter “Ms. Green”), in formally lodging an appeal regarding the outcome of the match dated 4 11-2025, in which Ms. Green was counted out under circumstances that can only be described as procedurally questionable and competitively unjust.

It is our professional opinion that the officiating referee in said match executed the standard ten-count with undue haste, deviating from accepted WWE cadence norms and demonstrating a clear lack of rhythmic consistency, which is a clear violation of WWE Officiating Bylaw Section 7, Subsection C, Provision 4A, which explicitly states: “All in-ring counts must be delivered at a steady and impartial tempo reflective of standardized officiating pace guidelines.”

Accordingly, we demand that an official review of the match footage be conducted, and that immediate remedial action be taken-including, but not limited to, a mandatory counting cadence retraining course for the referee in question, taught by Ms. Green.

Let this also serve as a preliminary warning: should such discrepancies in officiating continue to jeopardize the competitive integrity of Ms. Green’s championship tenure, we will have no choice but to explore further legal remedies-including formal grievance filings and procedural injunctions.“